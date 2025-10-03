George Sarantopoulus is the Republican nominee running for City Council in Brooklyn's District 47. I met him at the Donald J Trump Republican Club over the summer where we had a fantastic conversation. George is a clear and firm supporter of medical freedom, including reinstating and compensating fired unvaccinated NYC workers.
Vote for George for City Council in Brooklyn District 47!
Get more info at:
