Curtis Sliwa is the only viable candidate for Mayor of NYC calling to reinstate and compensate fired unvaccinated workers. He has held this position since October of 2021 when he marched over the Brooklyn Bridge with Bravest for Choice and over 20,000 first responders and their family members.

In fact Sliwa recently went on retired NYPD Lieutenant John Macari’s podcast The Finest Unfiltered and said he will dedicate his inauguration day to fired unvaccinated workers by bringing us up on stage with him when he is sworn in as Mayor of NYC.

Watch that here:

People who say Curtis can’t win are just plane wrong! They are not looking at the hard facts and data as it stands today.

The last Harris X poll had Curtis in a statistical tie with Mamdani and Cuomo. The poll that followed that had Mamdani in first, however Sliwa was statistically tied for second place with Cuomo.

Meanwhile Eric Adams is in last place in all the most recent polls for over a month. For a sitting mayor that is quite frankly pathetic, and it shows he is the one who has no shot in this race.

No one is grinding harder than Curtis!

Today Curtis Sliwa is in every borough, in the subways, on the streets, and all over the media. He is now getting the mainstream media coverage a candidate needs to reach the voters. His social media following is growing while his posts are reaching millions of voters every month. There is no question Curtis is surging right now and doing an excellent job getting his message out far and wide!

NYC’s Guardian Angel

Real New Yorkers know the folk hero reality of Curtis Sliwa. He is the founder of the Guardian Angels who have fought for decades for safer streets and subways in NYC. Curtis and the Angels continue to do that still today. In June of 1992, Curtis was shot 6 times on the orders of John Gotti Jr. for speaking out against crime and criminals. He has put the safety of the people of New York first, above all else, including above his own safety.

Curtis is not a slick politician cherrypicked and carefully crafted to win an election - not at all. He is a real-deal New Yorker to his core. This is what NYC needs right now!

Curtis Sliwa can win this race for mayor if we all get out there and support him. Anyone who can donate to his campaign should do so now. Anyone who can volunteer their time to his campaign should do so now as well. And everyone needs to spend time spreading the word to all of your friends and family in NYC and all over social media.

VOTE FOR CURTIS SLIWA!!!

Get more information on Curtis Sliwa:

SliwaforNYC.com

Sliwa on X

Sliwa on Facebook

Sliwa on Instagram