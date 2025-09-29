It is absolutely critical that Nassau County Long Island holds on to our current County Executive, Bruce Blakeman. When Blakeman came to office in 2022, he was the first County leader in New York to firmly oppose Kathy Hochul’s tyrannical and useless call for a state-wide vaccine passport.

That was a crucial moment for medical freedom in New York and across the nation. Blakeman set a trend that led to over 50 County Executives following his lead, which crushed Hochul’s unnecessary authoritarian power-grab. Just weeks after Blakeman’s opposition to Hochul, Teachers for Choice, Autism Action Network and Children’s Health Defense brought 4,000 people to Albany protesting vaccine passports and COVID shot mandates Hochul wanted for kids to attend school.

Just 2 weeks after that DEFEAT THE MANDATES brought 40,000 people to Washington DC standing against all crazy COVID policies across the nation. This was a critical historical turning point in support of common sense and liberty, and Blakeman played an important role on the local level.

Everyone in Nassau County who supports medical freedom for adults and children must make sure Bruce Blakeman is reelected come November. This is an extremely important election that is not getting the attention it deserves as it is overshadowed by the NYC mayoral race.

Blakeman needs our help and support!

