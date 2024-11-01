TEACHERS FOR CHOICE is very proud to endorse Alison Esposito for Congress. She is running upstate in Congressional District 18.

I got to see Alison up close and personal while she ran for Lieutenant Governor of New York along side Lee Zeldin two years ago. She was a 25-year NYPD veteran who was staunchly opposed to COVID shot mandates.

Alison is a strong supporter of medical freedom and parental rights. Her commitment to our community and our issues has always been clear and unwavering. For the entire campaign in 2022 I heard Alison speak clearly and directly to the importance of medical freedom and parental rights for all New Yorkers.

I walked through the streets of Brooklyn in the Caribbean Day Parade alongside Alison. I watched her interact with voters, answer questions, take photos, and distinctly remember smiling as I watched her dance joyfully with an infant from the community.

It was horrible to see a report in the NY Post today that more than 200 stamped mailers promoting Alison’s campaign were found thrown away by a creek in the Hudson Valley discovered by a fisherman!

Alison supports us, so we need to show our support for her!

***

Learn more about Alison’s campaign here

Volunteer for her campaign here

Donate to her campaign here