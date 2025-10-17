Alicia Vaichunas has been very clear since the start of her campaign that she supports reinstating and compensating fired unvaccinated workers in NYC. Alicia worked for Bob Holden who is a legend in NY City Council who has firmly supported unvaxxed workers for many years. Even though Holden is a Democrat he has endorsed Alicia - who is a Republican - to replace him as the Queens District 30 Councilmember. Holden is now leaving his seat due to term limits.

In addition to Holden, Alicia has also been endorsed by Curtis Sliwa, Joann Ariola, Vickie Paladino, Kristy Marmorato, David Carr, Frank Morano and former New York Governor George Pataki.

Vote for Alicia in Queens District 30!

Get more info at AliciavforNYC.com

***

TFC would like to note that in the District 30 Democratic primary this past June, we endorsed Phil Wong who ended up being the winner of that primary. We appreciate Phil’s support, but now in the general election we believe that Alicia represents the best candidate to lead the constituents in Queens District 30. Most importantly for us, we believe she will be extremely dedicated to reinstating and compensating fired unvaccinated workers.