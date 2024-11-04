TEACHERS FOR CHOICE is honored to endorse Alexis Weik for NY State Senate! She is running for reelection in New York state senate district 8, Long Island. Alexis is a clear and consistent supporter of medical freedom and parental rights. We supported her 4 years ago when she first got elected to office in November of 2020, and again in 2022 when she was reelected.

I first met Alexis in the backyard of Rita Palma’s home during the height of COVID when she first ran for NY Senate in 2020, and won. She has been an absolute champion for medical freedom and parental rights the entire time!

In the Spring of 2023, Alexis spoke at a rally sponsored by Children’s Health Defense in front of the Capitol Building in Albany, NY.

Alexis also sponsors and co-sponsors multiple bills that protect medical freedom and parental rights. There is absolutely no question about Alexis’ support for our issues, and we need her to return to Albany to keep up all her excellent work!

