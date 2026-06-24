In the 2026 primary elections Teachers for Choice endorsed one Democrat and one Republican. Democrat Jaime Williams won her primary election with relative ease as did Republican Mike LiPetri.

DEMOCRAT: Jaime Williams

Williams will be returning to the Assembly and is by far the most supportive Democrat for vaccine choice in Albany. Her challenger was endorsed by the Working Families Party and was largely viewed as socialist or, at least, socialist-leaning. The main strategy of her opponent was to connect Williams to Trump.

That didn’t work.

It is very important to note that Jaime was not attacked at all for being a supporter of vaccine choice. In 2026 polls are showing that MAHA / vaccine choice issues are wildly popular among not only Republicans but Democrats as well. This should be a lesson to everyone in the upcoming general election.

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REPULICAN: Mike LiPetri

LiPetri has been a long supporter of medical freedom and vaccine choice. In 2019 when the religious exemption to vaccination was repealed in New York LiPetri was on the right side of that issue, voting to protect the religious exemption. He supports fired unvaccinated workers being reinstated to our jobs and he shows every sign of continuing to support medical freedom.

Get your tickets to see DUTY TO DISOBEY!