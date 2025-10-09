Some of our subscribers have told us the emails we send out from the Teachers for Choice Substack are going to their spam folders. I was able to confirm this is certainly happening in some cases.

Recently I have also noticed a drop in the open-rate of the emails sent from our Substack, so that is impacting our reach and minimizing who gets our information and who doesn’t.

This is troubling, especially because the TFC Substack is now putting out tons of information to help Athena Clarke win her City Council race in Brooklyn’s District 46. So making sure we get our information out far and wide in October is crucial!



Please check to see if TFC Substack emails are going to your Spam folder (or other folder besides your inbox). Below are some steps you can take within your email account to ensure you are actually seeing our emails:

How to stop TFC emails from going to Spam:

Mark emails as “not spam” - If your newsletter is in their Spam or Promotions folder, they should mark it as “not spam” and move it to their Inbox Add your publication to contacts - They should add teachersforchoice@substack.com to their contact list since all your posts are sent from this address Send you an email - Having them send an email to teachersforchoice@substack.com can help their email client recognize your newsletters as legitimate

Get more info on this topic here: https://support.substack.com/hc/en-us/articles/360037488332-I-subscribed-to-a-Substack-publication-but-am-not-receiving-any-emails-What-can-I-do