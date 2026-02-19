On February 11, Senator Rand Paul introduced S. 3853, which will end the liability shield currently provided to vaccine manufacturers. A companion bill to Representative Paul Gosar’s H.R. 4668 to “End the Vaccine Carveout,” the legislation allows plaintiffs to choose whether to pursue civil action or seek compensation through the VICP, a choice they’ve been denied since 1986.

For decades, the system has favored pharmaceutical company profits over the rights of people, especially children, who have been injured or killed by vaccines. It’s time to focus on fairly compensating the individuals and families who have been devastated by adverse events following vaccination. Passage of these bills will finally level the playing field for families pursuing compensation.

This landmark legislation is long overdue, and according to a recent Fabrizio Ward poll, taking away the liability protection currently afforded vaccine makers is an enormously popular idea among Democrats, Republicans, and Independents.

Please use the form below to contact your federal Senators and Representatives and urge them to cosponsor this historic legislation.

Consider taking an additional step by calling the House Energy and Commerce Committee members to ask that they give H.R. 4668 a hearing. Start with those in your state first and call others if you have the time. It’s ok to call after hours and leave a message.

