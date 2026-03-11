TAKE ACTION! Call Your Senator and Tell Them to Sponsor the COVID JUSTICE Resolution!

Urge Congress to Take Up the COVID Justice Resolution

Help the COVID Justice Resolution move forward: sign on as a supporter, email your federal legislators, and make phone calls.

After receiving tens of thousands of signatures, the COVID Justice Resolution needs to be presented to the United States Senate, and to do that we need YOU!

First, please sign the petition if you haven’t already done so!

Next, please take action nowto notify your Senators that we need the COVID Justice Resolution to be presented in the US Senate now to make clear this must never happen again – because they can and will do it again if we don’t speak up loudly against the government’s response during COVID.

Completing this alert will also notify your Representatives that you would like the House of Representatives to adopt the COVID Justice Resolution as well.

Children’s Health Defense went to the Senate during the first week of March and spoke to dozens of Senators and staffers on the Hill. All of them asked us, “Where do Ron Johnson and Rand Paul stand on this?” After you complete this action, please call these two legendary champions of medical freedom and ask them to present the COVID Justice Resolution to the Senate as soon as possible so Americans will know which elected officials support the freedom-loving people of our nation.

Ron Johnson: 202-224-5323

Rand Paul: 202-224-4343

In February, the COVID Justice Resolution was introduced by a collaboration of advocacy and health freedom organizations including Children’s Health Defense, Autism Action Network, Brownstone Institute, Health Freedom Defense Fund, Independent Medical Alliance, MAHA Institute, and Stand For Health Freedom. This is a critical effort to ensure that “emergency powers” will never again be allowed to override liberty or human dignity as we saw time and time again during the COVID crisis.

While we don’t yet know the full impact of the draconian measures taken by local, state, and federal governments to “slow the spread,” we know that, if we’re to live in a free society, we must do all that we can to ensure such measures will never be taken again.

The toll taken upon our nation’s children through school closures, upon families prohibited from visiting loved ones who reside in nursing homes, small businesses that were temporarily or permanently shuttered, and families who lost jobs because of vaccine mandates is hard to overstate.

We will feel the repercussions of closing churches, suspending jury trials, and forcing compliance with arbitrary restrictions put in place by overreaching governmental powers for many years to come.

It’s imperative that we get Congress to embrace the COVID Justice Resolution so the American people can be assured we will never face a repeat of such tyranny. Our nation’s founding fathers fought too hard to establish freedom to allow it to ever again be so powerfully threatened.

Original action published here: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/community/urge-congress-to-take-up-the-covid-justice-resolution/