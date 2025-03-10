Dave Weldon may be Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s most important ally in the federal health agency, if he gets confirmed by the Senate. Weldon said vaccines were linked to the autism epidemic 20 years ago as a sitting member of Congress. He authored a bill to remove mercury (thimerosal) from vaccines at that time too. Weldon and his staff have been dearly beloved friends of the medical freedom movement before 90% of us even new there was such a movement!

Senator Bill Cassidy may come out guns blazing on Weldon at his confirmation hearing this week so we need to show up and support him. Please make every effort to show up to this hearing. (I am also told that Dr. Jay Bhattacharya and Dr. Marty Makary will be voted on the very same day, in the same building, at 9:30am).

March 13, 10am

562 Dirksen Senate Office Building

Washington DC