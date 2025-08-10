Naomi Wolf, Athena Clarke and Tramell Thompson

It was wonderful to attend Athena Clarke’s fundraiser for her City Council campaign in Brooklyn’s District 46. The successful event was attended by many medical freedom and labor leader superstars including

, Local 100 Vice President Tramell Thompson, attorney Jimmy Wagner, John Gilmore, Rachel Maniscalco and many more (see photos below)

Please donate to Athena’s campaign; she is truly one of us and needs all of our support to win this important election!

Donate to Athena

Tramell Thompson recorded a fantastic interview of Athena at the fundraiser. You can watch it on Tramell’s Instagram account 👇

Teachers for Choice has fully and enthusiastically endorsed Athena Clarke for City Council. You can read our endorsement of Athena here:

Tramell Thompson, Janine Acquafredda, John Gilmore, Jimmy Wagner

It was a pleasure to meet Janine Acquafredda, who is currently running for Brooklyn Borough President.

Bouncy house action!

Jimmy Wagner, Athena Clarke, and Rachel Maniscalco

Athena Clarke and Tramell Thompson

Jimmy Wagner and Naomi Wolf