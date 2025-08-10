SUMMERTIME: Athena Clarke Fundraiser in Brooklyn was a Big Success!
Athena is a fired unvaccinated NYC teacher running for City Council in Brooklyn District 46
It was wonderful to attend Athena Clarke’s fundraiser for her City Council campaign in Brooklyn’s District 46. The successful event was attended by many medical freedom and labor leader superstars including, Local 100 Vice President Tramell Thompson, attorney Jimmy Wagner, John Gilmore, Rachel Maniscalco and many more (see photos below)
Please donate to Athena’s campaign; she is truly one of us and needs all of our support to win this important election!
Tramell Thompson recorded a fantastic interview of Athena at the fundraiser. You can watch it on Tramell’s Instagram account 👇
Teachers for Choice has fully and enthusiastically endorsed Athena Clarke for City Council. You can read our endorsement of Athena here:
It was a pleasure to meet Janine Acquafredda, who is currently running for Brooklyn Borough President.