Critical interview with civil rights attorney Sujata Gibson explaining what we lost - and what we won - in Kane v. de Blasio which was finally ruled on by the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals after sitting before a for 20 months.

New York Workers Denied Religious Exemptions From COVID Vaccine Mandates Weigh Next Steps After Appeals Court Sides With City

A federal appeals court last week ruled against most New York employees who sued the city for denying their COVID-19 vaccine mandate religious exemption requests — but the court did say the city may have violated the constitutional rights of two plaintiffs, opening the door to future claims.

by Brenda Baletti, Ph.D.

November 19, 2024

