BACK TO SCHOOL!

It is almost time to go Back to School and CHD has launched a Back to School Toolkit so parents can be prepared to know their rights surrounding informed consent, food, technology and privacy rights.

To kick off this new campaign I interviewed 17-year-old Sarah Doe who was kicked out of school two years ago until CHD restored her right to an education in federal court. Sarah just finished her first year back to school, and she has some advise for students like her who are also seeking exemptions to vaccination.

Watch here: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/back-to-school-in-ny-medical-exemptions-to-vaccination--resilience-after-emr-syndrome/