NYC
#ThankYouRFK rallies across America were extremely successful this weekend! Americans who support ending the chronic disease epidemic gathered in over 30 cities to show their support for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s MAHA efforts. Special thanks to the local Children’s Health Defense chapters across the country who helped to plan and execute these actions.
Over 100 MAHA supporter showed up to Pfizer headquarters in NYC. The NY Times and NY Post showed up to cover the rally. My friend Michael Anthony put together an excellent video of the rally here: https://x.com/themeatofit/status/1972183977361371447
The majority of the NYC rally as well as some individual interviews were live streamed by NYCforYOURSELF.
LONG ISLAND
Dozens of MAHA supporters dropped banners at over passes at two separate locations on Long Island.
FLORIDA
GEORGIA / CDC
Great rally outside CDC headed by Tia Severino with tons of support coming from the community in Atlanta. Watch the mainstream media coverage of this here
COLORADO
https://x.com/katytrthskr/status/1972032482276266241
ARIZONA
https://x.com/CHDArizona/status/1972015683778339194
https://x.com/CHDArizona/status/1971986632585937206
***
There were also actions in Brooklyn, New Jersey, California, Chicago, Nebraska, N. Dakota, Maine, Oregon, Hawaii and more. Thank you to everyone who participated and showed support for RFK Jr. and his quest to make America healthy again.
Thanks for all your efforts to support Kennedy-God bless you and all the other supporters and God bless Kennedy!🥰
This is amazing, thank you!
The people standing up and fighting back.