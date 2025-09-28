TY RFK Rally in NYC in front of Pfizer Headquarters

#ThankYouRFK rallies across America were extremely successful this weekend! Americans who support ending the chronic disease epidemic gathered in over 30 cities to show their support for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s MAHA efforts. Special thanks to the local Children’s Health Defense chapters across the country who helped to plan and execute these actions.

Over 100 MAHA supporter showed up to Pfizer headquarters in NYC. The NY Times and NY Post showed up to cover the rally. My friend Michael Anthony put together an excellent video of the rally here: https://x.com/themeatofit/status/1972183977361371447

The majority of the NYC rally as well as some individual interviews were live streamed by NYCforYOURSELF.

LONG ISLAND

Dozens of MAHA supporters dropped banners at over passes at two separate locations on Long Island.

FLORIDA

GEORGIA / CDC

Great rally outside CDC headed by Tia Severino with tons of support coming from the community in Atlanta. Watch the mainstream media coverage of this here

COLORADO

https://x.com/katytrthskr/status/1972032482276266241

ARIZONA

https://x.com/CHDArizona/status/1972015683778339194

https://x.com/CHDArizona/status/1971986632585937206

There were also actions in Brooklyn, New Jersey, California, Chicago, Nebraska, N. Dakota, Maine, Oregon, Hawaii and more. Thank you to everyone who participated and showed support for RFK Jr. and his quest to make America healthy again.