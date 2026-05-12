A dangerous vote in the Senate Health Committee is happening Tuesday, May 12.

On the Friday before Mother’s Day weekend, New York state senators advanced S3958A, a bill requiring all summer camps to ban unvaccinated and partially vaccinated children from participation. A version of this Senate bill has already passed in the New York State Assembly.

We must stop this Senate version!

HERE’S WHAT YOU CAN DO TO HELP

Make two phone calls:

Call Health Committee Chair Senator Gustavo Rivera at 518-455-3395.

(If that message inbox is full, call 718-933-2034 instead.)

Tell Senator Rivera to remove S3958A from the agenda for the May 12 Health Committee meeting.

Call Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart Cousins at 518-455-2715.

(If that message inbox is full, call 914-423-4031 instead.)

Tell Stewart-Cousins she must not bring this bill to the Senate floor.

Senator James Skoufis and Assemblymember Jeffrey Dinowitz are trying to do more favors for the vaccine industry with S3958A/A3254a, which will require children who attend summer camp to be up-to-date with the required vaccine schedule. This is another authoritarian bill that undermines parental and religious rights for no discernible public health benefit.

TALKING POINTS