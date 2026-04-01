On March 26, two bills were introduced into the New York legislature, A10711 and S9598, both of which would work against the urgently needed reforms being put in place by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. These federal reforms are aimed at protecting the rights of parents in making vaccination decisions for their children after being fully informed of both the risks and the potential benefits.

The bills were introduced at Governor Hochul’s request. While the governor and the bills’ sponsors are promoting the legislation as necessary to “protect access” to vaccines, there is nothing happening at the federal level to prevent parents from allowing their children to receive vaccines should they so choose. In actuality, these bills would provide sweeping and unprecedented power to a sitting governor to add vaccines to the schedule based on the “recommendation” of any organization, domestic or foreign.

Among several organizations named in both bills that the governor could rely on in adding vaccines to New York’s recommended schedule is the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), an organization which receives substantial funding from vaccine manufacturers and has for decades served as a mouthpiece for industry rather than for the children the AAP ostensibly protects.

Passage of this legislation would even open the door to international organizations like the W.H.O. recommending what vaccines American children receive. Most frighteningly, these bills would make it possible for experimental vaccines that were not licensed by the FDA to be mandated for our children!

The citizens of New York won’t sit quietly in the background while these power-grab bills are being considered. Contact Governor Hochul and your State Senator and Assemblymember today and let them know you oppose A10711 and S9598.

We recommend that you personalize your messages to the governor and legislators by slightly editing the subject line and text. That way, it won’t appear that they are receiving spam emails with the same message over and over.

Please also call the following decision makers and let them know that you oppose these bills:

Gov. Kathy Hochul, (518) 474-8390

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart Cousins, (518) 455-2585

Speaker of the Assembly Carl Heastie, (518) 455-6791

Bill Sponsor Sen. Toby Ann Stavisky, (518) 455-3461

Bill Sponsor Asm. Amy Paulin, (518) 455-5585

Take Action NOW!