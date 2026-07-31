(left to right) Michael Kane, Sophy Medina, Kyrie Irving and Tramell Thompson at Barclays Center

Back in 2022 I had the honor and privilege of meeting the bravest athlete on the planet during COVID - Kyrie Irving (pictured above).

My friend Tramell Thompson had held a rally in front of the Barclays Center on March 19, 2022, demanding Kyrie be brought back to the court. Watch news coverage of that rally below:

Not long after this, Kyrie stated his full support for unvaccinated NYC workers and for Tramell Thompson specifically as reported by the Daily News.

Back at that time prominent sportscaster Stephen A. Smith called Kyrie Irving’s decision to not get vaccinated “selfish,” but today, shortly after Anthony Fauci’s pitiful appearance before Senator Rand Paul’s Homeland Security Committee, Smith is apologizing to Kyrie.