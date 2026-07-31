Stephen Smith Apologize to Kyrie Irving Over COVID Shot Refusal
Back in 2022 I had the honor and privilege of meeting the bravest athlete on the planet during COVID - Kyrie Irving (pictured above).
My friend Tramell Thompson had held a rally in front of the Barclays Center on March 19, 2022, demanding Kyrie be brought back to the court. Watch news coverage of that rally below:
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Not long after this, Kyrie stated his full support for unvaccinated NYC workers and for Tramell Thompson specifically as reported by the Daily News.
Back at that time prominent sportscaster Stephen A. Smith called Kyrie Irving’s decision to not get vaccinated “selfish,” but today, shortly after Anthony Fauci’s pitiful appearance before Senator Rand Paul’s Homeland Security Committee, Smith is apologizing to Kyrie.
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Yes, Kyrie was among the brave, but my vote as bravest famous athlete goes to Novak Djokovic who was deported from Australia and came back to win the Australian Open the following year. Had he not been deported for refusing injection. Had he not been punished for saying no he would have 25 grand slam victories and at almost 40 on a healthful plant based diet he remains the GOAT! No one has yet apologized to Novak. Stephen Smith will you? The truth will hurt but will set you free!
Kyrie was such a hero during those dark times. I even wore his jersey for an "illegal" Halloween party in November of 2021.