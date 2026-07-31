Teachers for Choice

Teachers for Choice

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jerry's avatar
jerry
1d

Yes, Kyrie was among the brave, but my vote as bravest famous athlete goes to Novak Djokovic who was deported from Australia and came back to win the Australian Open the following year. Had he not been deported for refusing injection. Had he not been punished for saying no he would have 25 grand slam victories and at almost 40 on a healthful plant based diet he remains the GOAT! No one has yet apologized to Novak. Stephen Smith will you? The truth will hurt but will set you free!

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1 reply by Michael Kane
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Doug Young
1d

Kyrie was such a hero during those dark times. I even wore his jersey for an "illegal" Halloween party in November of 2021.

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