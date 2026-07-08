The Democratic Governor from Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro, is intentionally muddying the MAHA-waters as he is currently running for reelection. He recently stated,

“ I think Democrats are the party of real freedom. Real freedom that... allows parents like me and my wife Lori to make decisions over what vaccines our kids are gonna be able to get.”

What did the Governor mean by this exactly?

Was he showing his support for parents to decide what vaccines their children get and what vaccines they don’t get, as opposed to being forced via mandate? Or, was he stating Democrats want to make sure there are as many vaccines available as possible that his children are “gonna be able to get” approved on the market?

I contacted the Governor’s press office to find out.

John Gilmore joins me for a lively discussion asking:

Are the Democrats trying to “steal MAHA”?

Is MAHA something that can be “stolen”?

And what does this mean for the current and future body politic?

Watch here: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/stealing-maha--gatekeeping-glyphosate-facts/