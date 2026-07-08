Teachers for Choice

Teachers for Choice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joseph A Gorski's avatar
Joseph A Gorski
1d

Imitation of something means it is working or popular on some level. Maybe politicians sense a shift in public attitudes. They themselves usually have no core beliefs and lack empathy.

Reply
Share
NJ Election Advisor's avatar
NJ Election Advisor
1d

Typical politicians, talking out of both sides of their mouths. Prevarication is the norm.

We get the politicians we deserve. They come downstream in a society where God is barred and morality is subjective.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Michael Kane
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Kane · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture