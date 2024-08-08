TEACHERS FOR CHOICE will be in Chicago during the DNC Convention to stand in strength and peace against the corrupt Democratic Party and their coronation ceremony for Kamala Harris.

One of the main events we will be participating in will be:

Thursday, August 22

8:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Lincoln Park, Chicago, IL

Sign up for exact location at AV24.org/DNC, or click this button:

We will be participating in peaceful rallies, walks, spectacles, education and fun for the entire 4 days of the DNC, from Monday August 19 till Thursday August 22. Once you sign up to get the August 22 info, we will also be able to get you information on all the events we are having.

#Kennedy24