After 4 years of hard work, attorney Jimmy Wagner has been able to obtain a smoking gun email chain within the NYC power structure proving - unquestionably - that there was massive religious animus in the denial of religious exemptions to vaccination for employees during Covid.

Watch this amazing interview with Jimmy Wagner and Sujata Gibson now: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/new-docs-show-nyc-illegally-fired-unvaccinated--microwave-weapon-causing-havana-syndrome/