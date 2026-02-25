CovidJustice.org brought to you by Autism Action Network, Children’s Health Defense, Health Freedom Defense Fund, Stand For Health Freedom, and The Brownstone Institute

***

Last night during the State of the Union, President Donald Trump focused heavily on how he is working hard to repair America’s economy. But what wasn’t mentioned was the original sin that truly destroyed our economy; the government response to the COVID crisis.

For years, Americans have waited for an honest reckoning with the COVID-19 response. We have called for truth, accountability, and constitutional principle rather than the institutional amnesia we have seen.

Today, we are proud to officially launch a new national initiative in partnership with a coalition of leading medical freedom, civil liberties, and public policy organizations:

This landmark resolution, if adopted by the U.S. Senate, will represent a unified stand to examine what occurred during the COVID-19 era, repudiate the most harmful emergency policies, and establish binding principles to ensure these violations of liberty are never repeated.

Read and sign this resolution today to urge the Senate to officially adopt this resolution.

From prolonged school closures and business shutdowns to medical mandates, censorship, and emergency powers that bypassed constitutional limits — the last several years saw an unprecedented suspension of civil liberties in the United States.

There has been no real reckoning.

This resolution is a first step.

Developed by several, powerful partner organizations this resolution does the following:

Repudiates the most harmful COVID-era policies

Affirms constitutional rights during public-health emergencies

Establishes guardrails on future emergency powers

Protects bodily autonomy, free speech, and religious liberty

We are drawing a clear line for the future. Thank you for standing with us in truth for justice.

The Children’s Health Defense Team

Coalition for COVID Justice