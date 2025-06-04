Teachers for Choice

AJoy
These so called educational / health professionals make me sick to my stomach. The school district only cares about their $$$, not the students. So far from being about health.

CKT194477
If the vaccinated students are worried about one who isn’t vaccinated, then that must mean their vaccines don’t work! It should be an individual choice. No one should be denied school over not taking a vaccine!!! Common sense

