Thank you to Daily Wire for covering the tragic story of “Sarah Doe,” a Long Island teen who is too ill to be vaccinated and was illegally kicked out of her high school.

7 doctors said she may die if she’s vaccinated. Guess that’s not enough “experts” for this deranged school district!

I was in the courtroom with Sarah and her family when the judge looked her in the eyes and told her she could not return to school, and she broke down in tears.

But instead of rolling over Sarah got active. She lobbied for change in Albany, NY with hundreds of medical freedom fighters. She went to DC when MAHA Institute invited her to tell her story. That’s where her and her mother made the connections that led to this Daily Wire report.

God bless Sarah and her mother Jane for having the courage to stand up and fight for justice. I know what it’s like to be kicked out of a school over a shot, and I stand with Sarah and everyone like her.

And God bless Children’s Health Defense for backing Sujata Gibson as Sarah’s attorney.

Read the full report here: https://www.dailywire.com/news/new-york-school-bans-student-for-following-doctors-vaccine-advice-now-shes-fighting-back