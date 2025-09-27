We are thrilled to announce three new speakers for our Moment of Truth Conference, this November 7–9, in Austin, Texas.

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson﻿

﻿Fearless and compassionate advocate for the truth about vaccine injury and the failures of the COVID response. As Chairman of the Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, Johnson not only exposed the impact of coercive COVID policies, Big Pharma corruption and government overreach, he made it a matter of Congressional record along with the voices of the vaccine-injured.

Bret Weinstein﻿

﻿Acclaimed evolutionary biologist, best-selling author, and co-host of the influential DarkHorse Podcast, Weinstein has been a vocal advocate for free inquiry, and well-informed critical thought. He has testified before Congress on academic freedom and continues to illuminate humanity’s path forward through rigorous, contrarian thought.

Stephen K. Bannon﻿

﻿Host of War Room, a leading platform for populist, pro-freedom voices in America and around the world. A former White House Chief Strategist and media executive, Bannon is a fierce advocate for individual liberty, national sovereignty, and constitutional principles, championing the return of power to the people and the protection of freedom against globalist and authoritarian threats.

These dynamic speakers join an already extraordinary roster that includes Senator Rand Paul, Russell Brand, Dr. Suzanne Humphries, Dr. Andrew Wakefield, Del Bigtree, Mary Holland, and many, many more.

