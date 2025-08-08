SCOTUS BLOG is a key source of critical opinions on cases headed to the Supreme Court. Kane v. City of New York (formerly Kane v. de Blasio) is discussed in the following report, as well as multiple other vaccine related cases that have recently filed cert petitions with the highest court in the nation.

The blog says that we will likely find out if SCOTUS will be taking any of these cases on in the fall.

Read full post here: https://www.scotusblog.com/2025/08/supreme-court-covid-vaccine-mandates/

Kelsey Dallas wrote the following about Kane:

Initially, in November 2021, the 2nd Circuit sided with the educators and instructed New York City to reevaluate their denied requests with an eye toward Title VII and local nondiscrimination rules. But when, after the mandated review, the city again declined to offer requested accommodations, the 2nd Circuit allowed the denials to stand. After the educators amended their lawsuit, the 2nd Circuit dismissed the case as moot in 2024 because, by then, New York City officials had rescinded the challenged policy. In their Supreme Court petition, the educators contend that the New York City mandate unlawfully privileged certain religious beliefs over others by treating members of faith groups that historically oppose vaccination differently from members of faith groups that typically support vaccination and that they are entitled to relief for how they suffered under the policy.