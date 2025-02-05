Fantastic interview with Medical Freedom legend Sayer Ji!

My interview with him took place just moments before the Senate Finance Committee voted in favor of sending Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to a general floor vote (likely next week). Sayer is amazing! Founder of GreenMedInfo.com as well as co-founder of StandforHealthFreedom.com

Watch this interview here: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/senate-votes-on-rfk-jr/

ACTION ALERT!!!

RFK Jr. is NOT YET FULLY CONFIRMED! So we need to keep calling our Senators as well as critical potential swing senators!

Yesterday, in a stunning victory, the Senate Finance Committee voted to recommend Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the next Secretary of Health and Human Services.

But it ain't over till it's over, and the entire Senate must approve Kennedy. A vote next week is likely.

Please get on the phone today to the Republican Senators who may vote against Kennedy.

Call their Washington offices and be POLITE!

And then contact your own two US Senators from your state.

Call these Senators Today

Mitch McConnell (202) 224-2541

Susan Collins (202) 224-2523

Lisa Murkowski (202) 224-6665

Please call the Senate switchboard and ask for the Senators from your state at (202) 224-3121.

Or you can look up who your Senators are and their contact information here:

https://www.senate.gov/senators/senators-contact.htm

Please share this message with friends and family.

