Save the date and spread the word!

This year when we head to Albany we are going to have a major focus on stories from the vaccine injured in their own words. If you are from New York and have a vaccine injury story to tell about yourself or a loved one, please reach out to us.

Get updates on this rally at the following websites:

TeachersforChoice.org

TeachersforChoice.Substack.com

ny.ChildrensHealthDefense.org