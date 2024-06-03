RFK vs JILL STEIN over Medical Freedom Credential
Michael Kane interviewed on LA VOZ LATINA, WBAI 99.5 fm
Last night an interview I did with Daniel Vila was aired on LA VOZ LATINA, a progressive-socialist radio program on WBAI 99.5 fm terrestrial radio in NYC. Daniel and I discussed Medical Freedom, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Jill Stein who are both running for President.
Daniel Vila was a Green Party member and Chair of the Manhattan Greens during COVID. He made an extremely important point during this interview: Black and Hispanic leaders of the Greens stood up for Medical Freedom during covid, but White leaders did not. This includes Howie Hawkins and Dr. Jill Stein.
You can listen to the full interview embedded in this post. My interview starts at 7:40:
I was encouraged that the Black caucus of the Green Party came out against mandates and was deeply disappointed that no one else in the party did. So much disappointment in people I previously respected over the covid years. Kudos to the Black caucus for having the courage to speak out! Jill Stein can go kick rocks for trying to pretend she was always on the right side of this issue
Great interview, Michael. You are really eloquent.