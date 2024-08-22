Channel 5 is a left-wing YouTube channel with over 2.7 million followers. They came to Millennium Park in Chicago to cover our rally and canvassing efforts supporting Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for President. Yesterday they released a trailer of this coverage on their Channel 5 Clips YouTube channel.

It was a very successful event for us. I personally handed out hundreds of cards promoting WHO IS BOBBY KENNEDY? which was very impactful. We saw and heard people start watching the film on the spot on their phones. The Uncle Sam Stilt Walker (pictured above) was a big hit as well, and hundreds of impactful conversations took place about the presidential race, the DNC and Kennedy.

You can also check out some more video footage and photos of us in front of “The Bean” in Millennium Park at the following links:

https://x.com/AV24org/status/1825933405936078984

https://x.com/AV24org/status/1825955712629133817

https://x.com/AV24org/status/1825934849003368925