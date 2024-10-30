I think Bobby is listening to us!

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. - through MAHANOW.org - has launched a petition calling for a ban on Big Pharma advertisements to the public. This came just days after a separate petition was launched by John Gilmore, Rita Palma, Shannon Joy and myself calling on Trump to do two things if he becomes President again:

Deny certain federal funding to any state that does not provide an as-of-right philosophical exemption for current and future vaccines for all citizens in every setting.

End liability protection for the vaccine industry

Please go sign our petition at MakeAmericaHealthyAgain.Vote

***

I just want to point out that THIS is how medical freedom activism works!

We need to place our issues above personalities and politics. It appears Bobby is watching what we do, listening, and responding thoughtfully. This is a sign of what we should expect from Bobby when he is working with the Trump administration, if Trump wins the election.

Please sign our petition at MakeAmericaHealthyAgain.Vote, AND please sign Bobby’s MAHA NOW petition by clicking here