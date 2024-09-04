Over 50 New York supporters of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. rallied in Foley Square across the street from the Thurgood Marshall Courthouse in Manhattan just before Kennedy's attorneys argued inside the court for his name to be placed back on the NY ballot.

There were many news trucks present, and I saw reporters watching us as they went in and out of their vans. Not one took footage of us; not one asked us a single question (we shall see if the evening news covers this court hearing at all tonight).

We chanted and rallied for an hour before the court hearing began. “This is what democracy looks like,” “We Want Choice,” and “Bobby Kennedy” were 3 of the main chants we repeated loudly.

We asked the people who stopped to watch us how it's possible for democracy to “be on the ballot” this year while the Democrats are actively destroying democracy through lawfare and censorship.

Many supporters went into the courtroom in support of Kennedy. The ballots in New York are being printed next week, so it is unclear if the decision from this court can be appealed. Legally it certainly can be appealed, but once the ballots are printed there is no longer any point.

Kennedy wants to be on the NY Ballot in hopes to obtain 5% or more of the national popular vote. If he does this, the WE THE PEOPLE Party may obtain federal recognition, ballot access and $13.5 million in government matching funds.

Everyone knows Kennedy has endorsed President Donald Trump, but he is only removing his name from swing state ballots to ensure he is not a “spoiler” candidate who gives the election to Kamala Harris.