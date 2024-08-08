Share this postRFK Hearing in Albany NY Adjourned teachersforchoice.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherRFK Hearing in Albany NY Adjourned No court date tomorrowMichael KaneAug 08, 20249Share this postRFK Hearing in Albany NY Adjourned teachersforchoice.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareRobert F. Kennedy Jr.’s case on whether he will appear on the ballot for President in New York will be decided virtually soon. No further court dates for this.Stay tuned.9Share this postRFK Hearing in Albany NY Adjourned teachersforchoice.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1SharePrevious
At any time.