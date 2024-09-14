When Robert F. Kennedy Jr. went to Federal Court last week asking for an injunction to get him back on the ballot, it was denied.

Not a single media outlet reported on this.

Now, Kennedy has appealed and the hearing is this Tuesday, September 17, 10am. There will be no rally, but we need the courtroom filled up! Starts at 10am, show up by 9:30 am to line up and enter the court:

Appeal to be Heard!

This Tuesday, 9/17, RFK Jr., American Values 2024 and Jeffrey Rose head to the 2nd Circuit Court to defend NY ballot access. With over 130,000 signatures at stake, this case is crucial for voter’s rights. Let’s fill the courtroom and stand with Bobby!

Where: Thurgood Marshall Courthouse : 40 Foley Square, New York, NY 10007

When: Tuesday, 9/17, arrive at 9:30 AM (Oral arguments start at 10 AM)