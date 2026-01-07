This is the best appointment from Secretary Kennedy yet!

I had the President of Autism Action Network, John Gilmore, on my CHD TV show to discuss his new position on the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee (IACC).

The IACC has been around since 2000. Thus far the IACC has merely provided cover for the federal government to do nothing about Autism for over a quarter of a century. But now - under Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s leadership - that is about to change drastically. John Gilmore details his vision for the future of IACC.

Watch here: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/kennedy-appoints-gilmore-to-autism-committee--the-quiet-federal-takeover-of-your-neighborhood/

Also, don’t forget to register for our Fired Unvaccinated Worker zoom happening tomorrow night, Thursday January 8, at 8pm: