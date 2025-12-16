THIS IS BIG!

CHD has filed a new lawsuit to restore the religious exemption to vaccination in New York, which could impact the entire nation.



Join Mary Holland, Sujata Gibson, John Gilmore and Michael Kane for a free Zoom webinar as they discuss Children’s Health Defense v. McDonald, a brand new case representing children banned from school over the denial of their parents’ sincerely held religious beliefs against vaccination.



We will also be discussing legislation in Albany that impacts health freedom.



REGISTER NOW: https://childrenshd.org/1217mk







