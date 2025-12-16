Teachers for Choice

Teachers for Choice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jim Shear's avatar
Jim Shear
11h

Kennedy volunteers supported him in the very rigged proceedings against him. The young black female judge would NOT let anyone to the 15th amendment which says the qualification for president you have to a certain age, have to born in the US and have to live here for at least 10 years. On appeal one judge refused himself BUT didnt vote for acquittal. NY courts are so rigged against us but this latest case may restore the religious exemption.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Michael Kane · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture