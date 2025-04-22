Restore and Reclaim: Rally In NY

Rita Palma explains fully why it is so important that we pass the Education for All Action in Albany, NY, to fix the broken medical exemption to vaccination for kids to attend school.

Then John Gilmore details The Human Rights Agenda slate of bills in Albany that we are supporting to become law in 2025. Watch this fascinating interview and make sure you join us in Albany on May 14, 2025:

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/restore-and-reclaim-rally-in-nyc-vaccine-of-the-week/

The May 14 rally for Medical Freedom in Albany, NY is sponsored by Teachers for Choice, Autism Action Network, Children’s Health Defense and MAHA Action.