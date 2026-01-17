Zoom Call on Thursday, January 22 at 8pm

Register here: https://childrenshealthdefense-org.zoom.us/meeting/register/OnOtD1yGRq689XCg8lbj-g#/registration

***If you registered for the earlier January 8 call that was cancelled, you are already registered for this call***

Speakers include:

Sujata Gibson, Civil Rights Attorney Christina Martinez, Civil Rights Attorney Michael Kane, Founder of Teachers for Choice & Director of Advocacy with Children’s Health Defense

Do you want to know where lawsuits representing fired unvaccinated workers in NYC currently stand?

Do you want to know what is going on with the recently announced “reinstatement process” for fired unvaccinated workers?

If so, then register for this Zoom call to get all of these critical updates:

