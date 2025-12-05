Teachers for Choice

Teachers for Choice

Requesting Prayers for NYC Unvaccinated Workers

SCOTUS is considering Kane v. de Blasio Case today
Michael Kane
Dec 05, 2025

Pray for fired unvaxxed NYC workers today, for 2 reasons

1) KANE v CITY OF NEW YORK (formerly Kane v. de Blasio) is being reviewed by the Supreme Court Justices today. This is the case representing fired unvaccinated teachers and educators in NYC who were illegally discriminated against over their religious beliefs against vaccination.

2) Coincidentally, today is also the last day fired unvaccinated workers can email NYC for possible reinstatement back to work.

We need your prayers today - whenever you are, and sincerely appreciate them.

🙏 🙏 🙏

Get more info here on reinstatement here:

Here are the email addresses for fired unvaccinated NYC workers to contact to seek reinstatement

Unvaccinated NYC workers fired from their jobs who want to seek reinstatement need to email their respective agencies before December 5. Below are email addresses for four NYC agencies to use in this process.

