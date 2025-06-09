Teachers for Choice

Teachers for Choice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AJoy's avatar
AJoy
2h

Wish we didn’t need ANY exemptions from medical procedures we do not want! So unbelievable! What kind of world is this?!? Praying something changes soon 🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Michael Kane
Kathleen Vee's avatar
Kathleen Vee
7h

Praying this letter influences the Religious Liberty Committee and Trump to restore religious exemptions! 🙏🏻🙏🏻

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Michael Kane
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Kane
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture