On June 4, 2025, a national coalition of religious and medical liberty organizations sent a letter to President Trump urging him to adopt a plan to restore First Amendment rights in New York, California, Connecticut, and Maine, where unconstitutional vaccine mandates deny children of religious families access to education and healthcare.

Teachers for Choice signed on to this letter along with Children’s Health Defense, ICAN, MAHA Institute, Guiding the Impact, Physicians for Informed Consent, Autism Action Network, Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, Global Wellness Forum and dozens of additional organizations.

The letter was sent in advance of the first meeting of President Trump’s Religious Liberty Commission, which will convene in Washington, DC on June 16, 2025.

Read the full letter by downloading the following pdf: