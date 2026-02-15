This weekend news broke that Senator Rand Paul introduced bill S. 3853 to “End the Vaccine Carve Out” which would remove the liability shield protecting vaccine manufacturers that prevents them from being sued for harms caused by their products.

This is the companion bill to Rep. Paul Gosar’s HR 4668, which was introduced in the summer of 2025 in the House of Representatives. A coalition has formed in support of this legislative initiative called End the Vaccine Carve Out which includes Children’s Health Defense, Teachers for Choice and over two dozen prominent health freedom groups across the nation.

Voters Overwhelmingly Support This!

Voters Overwhelmingly Support This!

A recent poll conducted by FabrizioWard commissioned by MAHA Action led to a memo from Tony Lyons (President of MAHA Action) sent to the leaders of the Republican Party.

The memo says Republicans have been “renting” MAHA voters and they have not yet “purchased” this critical voting bloc. The memo goes on to say that by far the most popular issue for MAHA voters dealing with vaccines is ending the vaccine carve out:

There is one politically popular vaccine policy Congress should champion … to connect with voters who are concerned by vaccine safety. Removing the vaccine liability shield is overwhelmingly popular among Republicans, Democrats, and Independents. By embracing this policy reform, Congress can demonstrate commitment to improving vaccine safety without alienating any large voting bloc.

Read the full memo here: https://www.politico.com/f/?id=0000019c-4f0d-d0f8-adde-ff5f2e9d0003

Read coverage from the MAHA Report here: