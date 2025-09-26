Rally to say THANK YOU RFK in NYC this Saturday (and across the nation!)
Pfizer Headquarters, September 27, 12 noon
WHERE IS THIS ACTION?
PFIZER HEADQUARTERS (New address, not their old headquarters)
66 HUDSON BOULEVARD EAST
MANHATTAN, NYC
12 NOON
***
Get flyers you can print and hand out at your rally here
***
Joining New York will be California, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Nebraska, Colorado, New Jersey, North Dakota, Oregon, Maine and Hawaii all saying THANK YOU RFK JR!!!
Get rally info for other cities below:
