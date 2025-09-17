Peaceful action in support of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his amazing work to Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) as Secretary of HHS. The medical deep state is trying to get Kennedy fired from his job. But we, the people, will rally behind Kennedy!

And we offer our thanks to President Trump for supporting Secretary Kennedy.

WHERE IS THIS ACTION?

PFIZER HEADQUARTERS

66 HUDSON BOULEVARD EAST

MANHATTAN, NYC

12 NOON

***

People are planning rallies all across the country, in California, New Jersey, Florida, Nebraska, N. Dakota, Michigan and more.

Add your city to this growing list!

Learn about other rallies across the country here: