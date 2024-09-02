NY Medical Freedom Fighters have rallied at this courthouse and Foley Square across the street at least a dozen times since COVID

Wednesday September 4, Thurgood Marshall Courthouse downtown Manhattan, 1pm

Over 137,000 New Yorkers signed a petition for "Bobby on the Ballot" in New York. There are three legal cases which are still active, in the effort to ensure he will still be a choice for us on November 5th. On Wednesday, September 4th, there will be a Federal hearing with Judge Andrew Carter at the Thurgood Marshall Courthouse. We will meet to rally at 1PM, and expect to go into the courthouse around 2PM for the trial, with the trial expected to start at 2:30PM. We hope to have at least 50 people present for this event and in the courtroom. Please join us! Note that the court requires all phones, computers, etc to be left in security before entering the building. If you do bring signs to the rally, you will not be able to bring them into the courtroom with you.

Get more info and sign up for the rally here:

https://www.kennedy24.com/suepeters/rally_for_bobby_-_federal_court_house_-_nyc