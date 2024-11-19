Mayor Eric Adams has nominated Muriel Good-Trufant to head Corporation Counsel, which is the organization defending NYC against the lawsuits of fired unvaccinated workers. Our sources tell us Trufant is 100% supportive of covid mandates and will gladly fight our victories on appeal till the very end.

WE SAY NO TO TRUFANT!

Come to the steps of City Hall on Wednsday, 9am to have your voice hear. Bring signs with messages such as

NO TRUFANT!

SUPPORT FIRED WORKERS - VOTE NO ON TRUFANT!

VOTE NO ON TRUFANT

JUSTICE FOR FIRED WORKERS

JUSTICE FOR FIRED UNVAXXED WORKERS!

#VarmaGate