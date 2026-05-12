Rally Against Oppressive Vaccine Bills in NY!
Friday, May 15, 12 noon at 2432 Grand Concourse
Today the Senate Health Committee passed bill S3958A to ban unvaccinated and partially vaccinated children from all summer camps. The bill has been referred to the Senate floor. The man responsible for this is Senator Gustavo Rivera who heads the Senate Health Committee.
So now we need to peacefully rally in front of his office
Friday, May 15 at 12 noon
2432 Concourse Ave, Bronx, NY
We are protesting S3958, but also three more bills that Senator Rivera has the power to move forward if he chooses to. To date, these those bills have yet to move in the Senate.
Those bills are:
A2078/S5724 Mandatory hepatitis b shots for college
A765/S9893, The RFKJR Act, The mandatory adult vaccine database bill
A9140/S9604, Liability immunity for vaccines NOT approved by the Federal Government
If we don’t make noise, ALL of these terrible bills could be passed through the Senate this month. And then what will happen is all of these bills will sit on Hochul’s desk until after the election and she will sign them into law if she wins.
Reposted
BE WARNED: The legal architecture NY State is building around vaccine mandates - in conjunction with the Governor’s Executive Orders concerning public health quarantines - will give the State the legal authority to separate and isolate children from their parents - perhaps at “residential schools or camps” - ostensibly for the protection of the children.
We were warned that the legal framework for these mandates was possibly to allow the state to take your children from you by Philadelphia public school activist Alison McDowell and former HUD official and investment banker Catherine Austin Fitts. Pay Attention People.