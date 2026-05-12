Today the Senate Health Committee passed bill S3958A to ban unvaccinated and partially vaccinated children from all summer camps. The bill has been referred to the Senate floor. The man responsible for this is Senator Gustavo Rivera who heads the Senate Health Committee.

So now we need to peacefully rally in front of his office

Friday, May 15 at 12 noon

2432 Concourse Ave, Bronx, NY

We are protesting S3958, but also three more bills that Senator Rivera has the power to move forward if he chooses to. To date, these those bills have yet to move in the Senate.

Those bills are:

A2078/S5724 Mandatory hepatitis b shots for college

A765/S9893, The RFKJR Act, The mandatory adult vaccine database bill

A9140/S9604, Liability immunity for vaccines NOT approved by the Federal Government

If we don’t make noise, ALL of these terrible bills could be passed through the Senate this month. And then what will happen is all of these bills will sit on Hochul’s desk until after the election and she will sign them into law if she wins.

Call Senator Rivera, and tell him you oppose all of these bills - Bronx Office # - 718-933-2034