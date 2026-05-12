Teachers for Choice

Teachers for Choice

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Joseph A Gorski's avatar
Joseph A Gorski
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PIC
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BE WARNED: The legal architecture NY State is building around vaccine mandates - in conjunction with the Governor’s Executive Orders concerning public health quarantines - will give the State the legal authority to separate and isolate children from their parents - perhaps at “residential schools or camps” - ostensibly for the protection of the children.

We were warned that the legal framework for these mandates was possibly to allow the state to take your children from you by Philadelphia public school activist Alison McDowell and former HUD official and investment banker Catherine Austin Fitts. Pay Attention People.

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