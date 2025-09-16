In NYC on September 27 we will be rallying in front of Pfizer Headquarters to support RFK Jr. Details coming soon!

***

This September, we celebrate the birthday of Children’s Health Defense — a movement that has grown stronger each year thanks to your passion, commitment, and support.

As part of our birthday, we are also honoring our founder and former Chairman, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and his unwavering mission to Make America Healthy Again.

Here’s how you can show your support and join us in celebrating:

1. Take Action Today

Sign and share our latest Action Alert to email your legislators directly. Let them know you stand with RFK Jr. and support his mission to Make America Healthy Again.

2. Organize or Join a “Thank You RFK, Jr.” Rally in Your Community

On September 27, thousands of MAHA supporters will be rallying across the country to show our support of RFK Jr. Bring together your friends and supporters with signs and slogans supporting this movement and thanking RFK Jr. for his efforts. Signs can be handmade, or you can download and print pre-made signs. You can print them at any print shop on weatherproof vinyl or poster board material as 24” x 36”. They can be printed as single-sided or with any combination of double-sided printing. Where you organize this event is up to you; please be aware of your local laws regarding assembly. We are not asking anyone to hold events in areas requiring permits.

If you decide to organize a rally in your area, please let us know. This will allow us to share event details nationwide so supporters know where to join in.

3. Shop the I ♥ RFK Jr. Collection

Visit the CHD Store and shop our exclusive I ♥ RFK Jr. collection. As a thank you, enjoy an additional 15% off with coupon code THANKYOU. On Saturday, September 27 wear your gear proudly as we gather in high visibility, high traffic public places across the country to show we stand with RFK Jr.

4. Share Your Photos & Stories

Show your community taking action and gathering in solidarity with RFK Jr.’s vision of a healthier world. Take photos of your gatherings, your signs, and your CHD gear on Sept. 24, then tag us on social media and use our campaign hashtag #ThankYouBobby so we can amplify your message.

This birthday is more than a milestone — it’s a reminder of the power we have when we stand in unity. Working together, we can keep building the healthier, more beautiful world we want for our children and for generations to come.

Thank you for being part of this movement!

