Public Hearing Announcement: Reinstatement of Employees Dismissed for Noncompliance with the COVID-19 Vaccination Mandate
DCAS Meeting at City Hall November 19, 10am City Hall
The morning after Zohran Mamdani wins the election to be NYC’s next mayor, Eric Adams has his DCAS department announce a meeting to discuss “Reinstatement of Employees Dismissed for Noncompliance with the COVID-19 Vaccination Mandate”
November 19, 10am, City Hall.
Public meeting - put it on your calendar:
Public Hearing Announcement - Proposed Personnel Rule 6.2.8 Reinstatement of Employees Dismissed for Noncompliance with the COVID-19 Vaccination Mandate
Teachers for Choice is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
A lot little, a lot late
Maybe Mayor Adams will do the right thing on his way out.