Teachers for Choice

Teachers for Choice

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Joseph A Gorski's avatar
Joseph A Gorski
1h

Yes free speech must be protected.

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Wise Old Woman in the Woods's avatar
Wise Old Woman in the Woods
3h

I clicked over to get more info and landed on Spectrum's webpage. It was presented with just facts - surprising. The other stories were a reminder of what is happening to NY with the opening of the public grocery stores. So I assume heavily subsidized which will put the small stores out of business.

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