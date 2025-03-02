Great to see medical freedom legends Del Bigtree and Dr. Brian Hooker headed to Hawaii for a critical March 11 rally to protect the religious exemption to vaccination.

What happens in Hawaii now has national implications for religious and medical freedom in America. There are only 4 states in America that have banned religious exemptions to vaccination. That's down from 6 just 2 years ago, so the trend is going in the right direction.

Trump and Kennedy don't need that trend to reverse now and go up to 5.

Get more info at CHD Hawaii:

https://hi.childrenshealthdefense.org/