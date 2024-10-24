This Sunday, October 27th, meet us at the corner of 33rd St. and 7th Ave., 10am, to get flyers and hand them out to thousands of New York Trump supporters at Madison Square Garden who need to know to VOTE NO on PROP 1!

What is PROPOSAL 1?

PROPOSAL 1 is going to be on the bottom or the back of your ballot in New York on election day, November 5th.

PROPOSAL 1 in New York is the Parent Replacement Act deceptively billed as an “Equal Rights” Act; it is anything but!

Supporters of this act are saying all it does is protect abortion rights, but that is not true at all. The wording makes it clear PROPOSAL 1 will do many things, including take away parental rights allowing children to consent to medical procedures with no parental knowledge. For the best information on PROPOSAL 1 everyone should go to ProtectKidsNY.com